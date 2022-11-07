First non-stop Kigali to London Heathrow service takes flight with RwandAir

RwandAir’s first non-stop flight between Kigali and London landed at Heathrow today. The ambitious African airline has been operating flights to London via Brussels for the past five years, but from today, they have been replaced with a new non-stop direct service to cater for demand.

Customers will be able to fly four times a week departing Heathrow for the Rwandan capital as the WB711 at 20:30 every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving at 07:00 the following morning.

The returning flight, WB710 departs Kigali each Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 23:35, arriving in London at 06:20 the following morning.

Lead-in fares start from just £636 in Economy Class and from £2299 in Business Class (including all taxes and charges) on the airline’s Airbus A330.

Simon Rickman, RwandAir UK Country Manager, said: “We are excited our first non-stop flight has landed at London Heathrow today.

“The UK is an incredibly important market for RwandAir as we know these new non-stop services will prove very popular with our customers, who will highly value our shorter journey times and increased connections to onward destinations across Africa.”

Ross Baker, Heathrow’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to see RwandAir expand their operations by launching a new non-stop route linking London and Kigali through Heathrow, the UK’s hub airport.

“It is fantastic that demand for travel is increasing again, boosting connectivity for passengers and cargo.”

The new flights increase access for the airline’s premium leisure customers looking to experience a close encounter with Rwanda’s world-famous mountain gorillas, go on safari in Akagera National Park and witness Rwanda’s majestic scenery in ‘The Land of a Thousand Hills’.

The airlines’ convenient schedule also allows for quick and easy connections through Kigali and onto a wealth of destinations in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

With a reputation for delivering a premium service to all its customers, RwandAir offers complimentary inflight dining, a wide range of inflight entertainment choices and a generous baggage allowance of two bags of 23kg each in Economy and three bags of 23kg each in Business Class.

The airline has flown between London and Kigali since May 2017 via an indirect service through Brussels, having launched flights from London Gatwick on 26 May 2017.

In 2020, after three successful years, the African airline switched flights to Heathrow, helping to improve connections for travellers.

From its hub in the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service and safety.

RwandAir has one of the youngest fleets on the African continent, with twelve aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330s.

RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

London, UK, 7 November 2022