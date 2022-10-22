RwandAir De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 suffers runway excursion upon landing Kamembe Airport

In the morning of 22 October, a RwandAir De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 (registered 9XR-WM) operated domestic flight WB601 between Kigali and Kamembe, Rwanda. During landing – after a 30-minutes flight, however, the aircraft suffered a runway excursion.

At the moment of landing, the runway was reported as “wet”.

“RwandAir flight WB601 to Kamembe this morning had a minor incident on landing,” RwandAir posted on social media, adding that “all passengers and crew are safe. We ‘ll experience some disruptions in our schedule today and apologize for any inconvenience.”

The airline and the aviation authorities launched an investigation.

The following footage appeared on social media:

Otro que se sale…en esta oportunidad un avión de "Rwandair Express" marca y modelo Dash 8-400 para ??la hierba, al lado de pista (menos mal) fue después de aterrizar en el aeropuerto de Kamembe en Ruanda con pavimento húmedo?No se reportaron heridos. pic.twitter.com/1m8KPnendz — Mi DIARIO INTERNACIONAL (@MIDIARIOINTL) October 22, 2022

Indege ya Rwandair yakoze impanuka yoroheje kukibuga cyindege cya Rusizi pic.twitter.com/mxJKexXV7i — Irankunda Constantin (@IrankundaConst3) October 22, 2022