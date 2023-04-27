Russian private jet suspected of espionage in Argentina

Argentinian newspaper Clarin reports that a Russian plane flew from El Calafate, Argentina to Moscow and remained on the ground for a day before returning to Argentina. It is a Bombardier Global 6000 registered RA-73550 from the private charter company Aircompany Rusjet. It arrived back in the town of El Calafate in the province of Santa Cruz on April 22 after stops in Casablanca, Morocco, and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On the afternoon of Sunday the 23rd, the plane left Santa Cruz for Buenos Aires Ezeiza and from there, an hour later, it continued its journey to Asunción, the capital of Paraguay. It returned within hours to Buenos Aires from where it had departed, with four passengers onboard. Finally, after almost two days on the Ezeiza runway, the Russian plane made its last recorded flight to Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, on Wednesday the 26th.

The Argentine opposition is demanding more information about the purpose of the flight and what happened during the 24 hours it was on the ground in Moscow.

The article speculates that the flight may have been related to a Russian espionage mission or a secret operation.

Argentine officials have not commented on the situation.

