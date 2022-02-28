Russia bans airlines from 36 countries and territories in retaliation for sanctions

Russia announced Monday to restrict the flights of airlines from 36 countries in response to the closure of the airspace of many States to Russian planes, after the invasion of Ukraine launched by Moscow.

“In retaliation to European states’ ban on flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers or registered in Russia, a restriction of flights by air carriers from 36 states has been introduced,” the Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia said in a statement.

Among the States concerned are all the 27 countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada. The list includes Jersey, which is a dependency of the United Kingdom, and Gibraltar, a British overseas territory.

According to Rosaviatsia, flights by airlines from these countries can still be carried out provided they obtain a “special permit” issued by the Russian authorities.

The European Union announced on Sunday that it was closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, including private jets.

These measures will mean airlines have to make long detours on some routes, potentially raising the cost of tickets.