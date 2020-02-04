Rusline Bombardier CRJ-100ER loses nose gear upon landing at Tomsk Airport, Russia

Bart Noëth
On 3 February, a Rusline Bombardier CRJ-100ER (VQ-BNB) operated domestic flight 7R823 between Yekaterinburg and Tomsk, Russia. During landing at Tomsk, the aircraft lost its nose gear wheels and skidded to a halt.

The aircraft carried 4 crew members and 32 passengers, nobody got hurt during the mishap. But the airport was forced to delay some flights.

