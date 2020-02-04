Rusline Bombardier CRJ-100ER loses nose gear upon landing at Tomsk Airport, Russia

On 3 February, a Rusline Bombardier CRJ-100ER (VQ-BNB) operated domestic flight 7R823 between Yekaterinburg and Tomsk, Russia. During landing at Tomsk, the aircraft lost its nose gear wheels and skidded to a halt.

The aircraft carried 4 crew members and 32 passengers, nobody got hurt during the mishap. But the airport was forced to delay some flights.

Flights delayed at Tomsk airport after RusLine airline Bombardier plane's landing gear broke at landing. The plane with 36 on board was en route from Yekaterinburg, no injuiries were reported #Bombardier #RusLine pic.twitter.com/KNovEqW99Q — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) February 3, 2020