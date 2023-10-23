Runway excursion for Air Arabia Airbus 320 during windy conditions at Tangier Airport

On 22 October, an Air Arabia Maroc Airbus A320 (registered CN-NMI) sustained damage to its right engine when it ran off the runway in adverse weather conditions at Tangier Airport, Morocco, the Avherald reports.

The airline operated flight 3O378 between Barcelona, Spain and Tangier, Morocco. No injuries have been reported. There is, however, visible damage to the right hand engine.

Local press Le Desk reported about ‘a difficult and strong landing‘, which was repeated by the airline, and blamed the strong winds at the airport.

“Luckily, the aircraft safely landed,” an Air Arabia spokesperson said, adding that: “the safety to the passengers and the crew members is of the airline’s utmost importance. We sincerely regret the discomfort for the concerned passengers.”

The following footage appeared on social media:

? Air Arabia Maroc'a ait Airbus A320 tipi yolcu uça?? Fas'?n Tangier ?bn Battouta Havaliman?'na ini?i s?ras?nda ?iddetli rüzgar?n etkisiyle sa? motorunu piste vurdu. ?Herhangi bir yaralanma bildirilmedi. pic.twitter.com/sD8vUtjwvP — AirportHaber (@AirportHaber) October 23, 2023