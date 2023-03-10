Royal Jordanian to launch direct route from Amman to Stockholm, replacing Copenhagen

In late May, for the first time, it will be possible to fly scheduled non-stop service to Jordan from Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Royal Jordanian Airlines is setting up operations in Sweden and will meet the demand for an air link between Sweden and Jordan when it launches a direct route between the two capitals. This link replaces the current Royal Jordanian route to Copenhagen Kastrup.

Jordan’s national carrier, Royal Jordanian Airlines, is setting up operations in Sweden and for the first time will launch service from Stockholm to the Middle East with a direct route to Amman, the capital of Jordan and the country’s most populous city. This is an unserved route and will be a welcome addition to Arlanda’s range of destinations currently on offer.

Jordan lies to the east of Israel, Palestine and the West Bank, to the south of Syria, to the west of Iraq and to the north of Saudi Arabia. The country’s geographic location connects East and West. Before the pandemic, increased demand was noted for flights between Amman and Stockholm to visit relatives and friends, but there is also a growing interest in Jordan as a tourist destination.

”We want to welcome Royal Jordanian Airlines to Sweden and Swedavia Airports with the new route to Amman. The route will be an addition to the existing offer of routes available at Arlanda and it is evident that there is demand from travellers who wish to visit their friends and family in the Middle East, as well as from tourists who wish to discover something new”, says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia.

“It is my great pleasure to announce our new route to Stockholm, Sweden, which will make it easier than ever for tourists from Northern Europe and especially from Sweden to discover Jordan’s incredible wonders. Helping to promote and drive tourism to the Kingdom is a key focus of our new strategy — as is our emphasis on further developing Amman as the primary gateway to the Levant, by offering improved connectivity to our broader network. This newest route is yet another step in line with RJ’s ambitious five-year growth plan, which includes increasing our current fleet of 24 aircraft to more than 40 aircraft in the coming three to five years”, says Karim Makhlouf, Royal Jordanian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer.

Beginning May 29, 2023, Royal Jordanian will fly the Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Amman Queen Alia Airport (AMM) route twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays, with an Airbus A320.

10 March 2023 06:00