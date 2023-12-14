Royal Jordanian celebrates 60th anniversary

Royal Jordanian (RJ) is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a national icon and a symbol of Jordan’s connectivity to the world.

Since its launch in 1963 by His Majesty King Hussein, RJ has represented goodwill and friendship across cultures. Now, under His Majesty King Abdullah II’s directives, RJ continues to modernise and uphold its pivotal role in the nation’s economy, being a significant employer and flag carrier.

RJ’s Vice Chairman/CEO expressed gratitude for the government’s support, highlighting the airline’s vital role in connecting Jordan globally. The company aims to expand its network to 60 destinations, focusing on regional connectivity and customer options.

With a fleet renewal plan underway, RJ plans to introduce modern aircraft, emphasising sustainability, community support, and fostering innovation among Jordanian youth.