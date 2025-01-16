Royal Jordanian Airlines resumes Amman-Damascus flights

Royal Jordanian Airlines will restart flights between Amman and Damascus starting January 31, 2025, with four weekly non-stop flights. This marks the airline as one of the first to restore direct air service to Syria. By April, flights will increase to daily service.

The short 25-minute journey complements the existing daily bus routes and provides seamless connections to over 45 global destinations, including Europe, the U.S., and the Gulf. Tickets are now available on the airline’s website and through travel agents.

CEO Samer Majali emphasised the airline’s commitment to reconnecting Syria to the world and establishing Amman as the gateway to the Levant. This move is part of Royal Jordanian’s growth strategy, which includes expanding its fleet from 25 to 41 aircraft by 2027, with new Airbus A320neo and Boeing 787-9 models arriving soon.