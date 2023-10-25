Royal Jordanian Airlines launches new route between Amman and Brussels

RJ will offer three -weekly flights between Jordan’s capital and Brussels, Belgium

The new route will officially commence on October 26, 2023

Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) has inaugurated a new route connecting Amman, Jordan, and Brussels, Belgium, as part of its strategic expansion plans and focus on incoming tourism to Jordan. The route commenced on October 26, 2023, offering three weekly flights with a travel time of around four hours between the two cities.

Brussels is a key addition to RJ’s growing European network, with the airline aiming to attract tourists from Belgium to explore the wonders of Jordan. RJ’s Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Makhlouf, emphasised the airline’s commitment to promoting tourism in Jordan and enhancing connectivity through Amman.

RJ is also in the process of modernising its fleet, with plans to purchase 30 new narrow-body aircraft, including Airbus A320neos and Embraer E195-E2 commercial jets, as part of its five-year growth strategy.