New nonstop Royal Jordanian flights to Washington, D.C. begin March 2025

Royal Jordanian Airlines will launch a new nonstop route between Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport and Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport starting mid-March 2025. Operated twice weekly on Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the route will connect the two capitals on Tuesdays and Sundays.

This addition bolsters Royal Jordanian’s network, complementing its existing direct services to Chicago, New York, and Detroit, and aims to support travel for government, business, tourism, and ethnic communities. CEO Samer Majali emphasised the airline’s commitment to connecting the Levant with key global destinations while fostering cultural and economic ties with the U.S.

Tickets can be booked via Royal Jordanian’s website, mobile app, call centre, or sales offices worldwide.