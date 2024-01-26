Lessor Azorra delivers first two Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to Royal Jordanian Airlines

Aircraft leasing company Azorra has celebrated the delivery of the first two Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to Royal Jordanian Airlines.

The full agreement, announced in May 2023, involves a total of eight aircraft – six from Azorra’s existing backlog with Embraer and two firm orders directly from the airline. The E2 aircraft are expected to support Royal Jordanian’s fleet modernisation and expansion goals, offering environmental and economic advantages, lower operating costs, reduced carbon emissions, and an enhanced passenger experience.

Royal Jordanian aims to become the first E2 operator in the Middle East, supported by Azorra and Embraer.