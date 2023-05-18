Embraer and lessor Azorra seal deal with Royal Jordanian Airlines for eight new E2 jets

Combined order is for four E190-E2 and four E195-E2

Six aircraft – four E190-E2, two E195-E2 from Azorra

Two E195-E2 are new firm Royal Jordanian orders direct with Embraer

Embraer and commercial aviation lessor Azorra today announced a new eight aircraft deal with Royal Jordanian Airlines, Jordan’s flag carrier. The agreement will see the introduction of both the E190-E2 and E195-E2 to the airline’s fleet. Aircraft deliveries are expected to begin in Q4 2023.

The agreement covers eight commercial aircraft, four E190-E2 and four E195-E2, with a list price value of $635M. Six aircraft, four E190-E2 and two E195-E2 come from Azorra’s existing backlog with Embraer. Two further E195-E2s are firm orders with Embraer directly from the airline, which were added to Embraer’s Q4 2022 backlog as ‘undisclosed’.

Building on the announcement made by Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) in October last year, in which the airline revealed its plans to expand its fleet with new generation aircraft, E2 was specifically chosen for its superior performance and operational efficiency. The aircraft is aligned with RJ’s strategic goals to renew and grow the fleet that is deployed to destinations within the Levant. The airline’s strategic plan is to further boost RJ’s position as the preferred airline in the region by offering improved connectivity to a wider network, positioning Amman as the leading gateway to the Levant.

Samer Majali, Vice Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines, said: “Following extensive feasibility studies, RJ selected Embraer’s E2 as the best fit for its financial objectives and network strategy. RJ has been operating Embraer aircraft for 15 years, and the E2 reduces the investment cost of pilot training and spare parts provisioning significantly, whilst also lowering crew scheduling and maintenance costs. The aircraft also provides 25% fuel savings compared to current aircraft, resulting in operating cost savings as well as significant carbon emissions reductions supporting the airline’s environmental strategy and targets. We are also pleased to, once again, work with the Azorra team. We appreciate their confidence in RJ and the E2“.

“We are delighted to welcome Royal Jordanian as Azorra’s newest E2 customer, continuing our team’s longstanding relationship with the airline that began with a single Embraer E175 well over a decade ago. Royal Jordanian’s selection of the E2 underscores our belief that it is a natural next step for existing E1 operators, providing next-generation economic and environmental efficiencies, while maintaining the familiarity and dependability offered by Embraer,” said Azorra’s Chief Executive Officer, John Evans.

Arjan Meijer, CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “We are honoured to be selected by Royal Jordanian Airlines to provide the next generation of regional aircraft, a central part of the airline’s major fleet modernisation plan. The E2 family of advanced-generation jets offer the quietest, lowest polluting, and most fuel-efficient aircraft in the under-150-seat market. We are proud to continue our long association with Royal Jordanian, and welcome Azorra, who are extremely active in our market, to yet another Embraer deal.”

The E195-E2 will seat 12 passengers in Crown Class and 108 in Economy. The smaller E190-E2 will have the same number of Crown Class seats and 80 in Economy. All aircraft feature Embraer’s signature ‘no middle seat’ 2×2 seating, and business class seats with an impressive 53-inch legroom. The economy cabin will feature new slimline seats, also in a four-abreast configuration with no middle seat. The aircraft also features extra-large overhead bins, mood lighting, leather seats and wireless connectivity for entertainment in addition to full internet browsing, and communication capability with ground networks during flight.

São José dos Campos, Brazil, May 18, 2023