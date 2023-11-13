Royal Jordanian confirms order for four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

In a announcemnt at the Dubai Air Show, Boeing and Royal Jordanian unveiled an order for four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, signifying the airline’s commitment to expansion and modernization of its widebody fleet. This latest order, coupled with a reconfirmed previous order for two 787-9s, brings Royal Jordanian’s total 787-9 backlog to six, solidifying its position as a key player in the region’s aviation landscape.

Samer Majali, Vice Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian, emphasized the airline’s dedication to providing an exceptional travel experience, stating, “Our decision to add the 787-9 Dreamliners to our fleet is a testament to our dedication to providing an unparalleled travel experience.” He highlighted the alignment of this move with the broader strategy of fleet modernization, focusing on fuel efficiency, sustainability, and passenger comfort. Majali expressed confidence in the Dreamliner’s cutting-edge technology, foreseeing a pivotal role in enhancing the airline’s operational capabilities.

As a continuation of Royal Jordanian’s existing fleet of seven 787-8 airplanes, the addition of the 787-9 enables the airline to serve more passengers and cargo on longer routes. The 787-9, with a capacity for 296 passengers and a range of 14,010 km (7,565 nautical miles), opens up new possibilities for expanding Royal Jordanian’s global reach.

Royal Jordanian has a history of innovation in adopting advancements in aviation, being the first in the Middle East to order the 787 over 16 years ago. The success of the current fleet of seven 787-8 Dreamliners in connecting Amman to major global destinations has paved the way for this additional order, highlighting the airline’s forward-looking approach and commitment to meeting the growing demand for long-haul travel.

Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, commended Royal Jordanian’s commitment to the Dreamliner, stating, “This order for additional 787s is a testament to Royal Jordanian’s longstanding commitment to the market-leading capabilities of the Dreamliner.” He expressed confidence that these new fuel-efficient jets would enable Royal Jordanian to profitably expand its network and operate a more sustainable fleet, aligning with the industry’s focus on environmental responsibility.