Royal DC-3 Dakota visits Maastricht Aachen Airport

The Royal DC-3 Dakota will visit Maastricht Aachen Airport on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April. The 78-year-old aircraft (PH-PBA), which participated in D-Day above Normandy and Market Garden, has been deployed by DDA Classic Airlines since 1998 for historical flights above different parts of the Netherlands.

The DC-3 Dakota is the first official Dutch government plane. The PH-PBA registration is in full for PH-Prins Bernard Alpha. In 1946 the plane was purchased by Prince Bernard and a year later the aircraft with the PH-PBA registration was registered in the Dutch aircraft register.

From Maastricht Aachen Airport, the renamed “Princess Amalia” flies over the three-country point and the Ardennes, among others.

Experience how special flying in a DC-3 Dakota is above the varied Limburg landscape. At an altitude of 1400 ft (approx. 450 metres) the view of Maastricht, picturesque villages, the Geul valley, the three-country point and beautiful nature reserves on the various routes is breathtaking

