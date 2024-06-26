Summer 2024: Royal Air Maroc expands its presence on four continents

Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is gearing up to meet high demand for summer 2024 with a special program. This initiative includes increasing the number of available seats, launching new international routes, and expanding the fleet with new aircraft. RAM will offer over 6.5 million seats to more than 90 destinations across four continents, an increase of 300,000 seats compared to 2023.

The European network will see significant enhancements with 3.2 million seats and 671 weekly flights. The offer to North America and the Middle East will include 533,586 and 282,361 seats respectively, with a 13% increase for North America.

RAM will also bolster its service to Africa with over 1.3 million seats, a 19% increase, connecting Morocco to 28 African destinations. New direct routes will be launched to Tangier, Oujda, Nador, Abuja, Manchester, and Naples. Domestic routes will see doubled frequencies from Casablanca and two new routes will open between Rabat, Errachidia, and Laayoune.

To support this expansion, RAM will lease seven next-generation aircraft from international carriers, primarily based in Tangier, Nador, Oujda, and Casablanca. RAM’s CEO, Mr. Hamid ADDOU, highlights the efforts made to ensure better service quality and an optimal customer experience.