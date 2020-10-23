Special flights to Morocco: several airlines maintain their programmes



The relaxation of entry conditions into Moroccan territory has encouraged the return to the Kingdom’s airports of several airlines. In addition to the national companies Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia, some ten foreign companies also operate their special flight programmes.

The special flights put in place by Morocco for a few months are continuing pending the full reopening of the borders closed since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the government’s decision to extend the state of health emergency until November 10, foreign airlines that operate these special flights alongside national airlines have maintained their programmes. These are Air France, Ryanair, Transavia, TUI Fly, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.

Earlier this week, a new document was added to the formalities for travelling to Morocco. In addition to the serological test and the PCR test, the validity of which has been extended to 72 hours, passengers must now present a duly completed health form before boarding. It is available on the Onda website (onda.ma).

Source: bladi.net