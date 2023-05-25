Royal Air Maroc with Boeing 767 from Casablanca to Brussels in peak summer season

Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has announced plans to operate Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on seven of its 10 weekly Casablanca-Brussels passenger flights during the peak summer season.

Since RAM only has one Boeing 767, which is actually a freighter, it is expected that the airline will wet-lease the necessary equipment from another operator.

The scheduled flights are set to run from June 24th to September 3rd, covering a total of 144 roundtrip flights. The Boaing 767, configured with 236 seats (224 in economy and 12 in business), will supplement RAM’s usual aircraft, the 737-800, on the 2,182 km route.

The increased seating capacity and longer turnaround time requirement have resulted in an extended turn time in Belgium, from one hour until July 23rd to 1 hour and 40 minutes from July 24th.