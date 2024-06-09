Royal Air Maroc resumes direct route Casablanca – Sao Paulo

The route will be relaunched with three weekly flights.

Direct flights will be operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a new-generation aircraft.

This route meets the growing demand from businesspeople, tourists, and African diasporas, marking the airline’s return to Latin America.

Royal Air Maroc will resume its direct route from Casablanca to Sao Paulo starting December 7, 2024, with three weekly flights. Departures from Casablanca will be on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 16:40 (local time), arriving in Sao Paulo at 22:20 (local time). Return flights will depart Sao Paulo on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 00:20 (local time), landing in Casablanca at 13:15.

The direct flights will be operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner, offering high comfort and safety levels while promoting a reduced carbon footprint.

“We are very pleased to resume the direct route Casablanca-Sao Paulo, which was suspended due to the health crisis. This is part of our development plan and will strengthen our long-haul network, marking our return to Latin America. This route will facilitate travel for tourists and businesspeople from both continents and meet the expectations of European tourists wishing to plan combined trips in Africa and Latin America,” said Hamid Addou, CEO of Royal Air Maroc.

The reopening of this route, connecting the economic and financial capitals of both countries, addresses the growing demand from businesspeople and tourists on both sides of the Atlantic. It will strengthen ties between Morocco and Brazil, long-standing partners with solid diplomatic and economic relations in recent years. The relaunch is also part of the National Airline’s efforts to support major projects in Morocco, notably the 2030 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal. Brazilian football fans can easily and comfortably travel with Royal Air Maroc between Sao Paulo and the three World Cup host countries via the airline’s hub in Casablanca.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting June 12 on the airline’s website, through its call centers, commercial agencies, and travel agencies.