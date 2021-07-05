Royal Air Maroc (re-)launches routes to France, Belgium and The Netherlands

Royal Air Maroc is launching 11 nonstop routes to destinations across Europe in July, essentially to France, Belgium and The Netherlands in order to meet the demand for VFR traffic.

Seven of the new services are from Fes in northern Morocco to five destinations in France (Marseille, Montpellier, Lyon, Toulouse and Bordeaux), plus Brussels and Amsterdam. All seven routes will be operated by leased Airbus A321 aircraft. Twice-weekly service to Brussels will start on 8 July.

Currently, Royal Air Maroc from Fes serves just Casablanca and Paris Orly.

Royal Air Maroc also plans to resume operations between Casablanca and Naples, twice a week from July 6.

The airline started a 4X-weekly route from Oujda to Marseille on July 1 using Embraer 190 and A321 aircraft and service from Oujda to Brussels will double to 6 times weekly.

Finally, RAM will connect Tangier with Lyon and Nador with Eindhoven.

Altogether, during July 2021, Royal Air Maroc will increase its offer by 105% compared with June.

