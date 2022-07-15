Navigate

Royal Air Maroc is moving 25 flights from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Maastricht Aachen Airport

Daily flight to Casablanca

From 16 July to 10 August, Royal Air Maroc will fly daily between Maastricht Aachen Airport and Casablanca, Morocco, with a Boeing 737-800 seating 159 passengers.

Jos Roeven, CEO Maastricht Aachen Airport: “We are in talks with various airlines to take over flights from Schiphol. Royal Air Maroc is the first to actually move flights. We have looked at the possibilities and time slots in close consultation. The flights take place in the afternoon. That fits within our operation and within our policy of limiting air traffic in the early morning and late evening where possible.”

July 14, 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
