Royal Air Maroc plans thirty extra flights for epic semi-final clash against France

To enable as many fans as possible to enjoy the historic semi-final clash between Morocco and France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next Wednesday, Royal Air Maroc is organizing no fewer than 30 charter flights from Morocco to Doha.

The airline will deploy the wide-body aircraft for next Tuesday and Wednesday. “This unique offer will be for sale from today at the special rate of 5,000 DH including tax (round trip), the sale of tickets will be available on all our channels, agencies and call centers,” the airline wrote on social media.

For the supporters present in Doha and who had taken Royal Air Maroc flights, they will have the possibility to change the return date, without any cost or penalty.

Meanwhile there are countless people in the rest of Europe who are also trying to get to Doha. Some supporters are not afraid to pay €2000 for a round-trip.