Royal Air Maroc cancels fan flights towards 2023 World Cup in Qatar

Counting your eggs before they are laid, it seems, as Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced to cancel all today’s scheduled flights between Morocco and Qatar ahead the semi-final clash in the 2022 World Cup between Morocco and France.

“Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform its customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Royal Air Maroc had previously said it would organize 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night’s semi-final match against France, but on Tuesday a source from a Moroccan travel agency said only fourteen flights had been scheduled.

Because of the cancellations, RAM was only able to operate Tuesday’s seven flights, leaving fans who had already booked match tickets or hotel rooms unable to travel. The airline added that it would refund the plane tickets and apologized to its customers.