Robin DR.400 private aircraft crashes into Loire river, three passengers presumed dead

In the morning of 15 August, a Robin DR.400/140B Dauphin 4 (registered F-GMXY) departed for a domestic flight between Loudun and La Baule, France. The aircraft – carrying three passengers – disappeared from radar. The last location was seen in the river Loire, close to Lavau-sur-Loire.

Shortly after the incident, a search-and-rescue was started.

At around 18:30 (UTC +2), debris was reported in the water and one of the three bodies were recovered.

A firefighter squad is still looking for the two other occupants, which are presumed dead.

