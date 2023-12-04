Turkish Airlines and Riyadh Air forge strategic partnership to enhance travel connectivity and tourism growth

TURKISH AIRLINES AND RIYADH AIR SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION MoU

A Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Turkish Airlines and Riyadh Air, focusing on benefits for travellers between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and beyond.

The agreement includes plans for comprehensive guest benefits, interline and codeshare agreements, loyalty programme collaborations, and exploring efficiencies across aviation services, cargo, and digital development.

The collaboration aims to enhance connectivity, convenience, and tourism/business sectors in both countries. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals and supports its National Tourism Strategy.

