Riyadh Air unveils luxurious Boeing 787 cabin interiors ahead of 2025 launch

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new digital-native airline, has revealed its sophisticated Boeing 787-9 cabin designs, promising a premium, tech-forward guest experience. The interiors showcase elegant finishes, ergonomic comfort, and cutting-edge technology across all classes, reflecting Saudi heritage through rich colour palettes and refined materials.

Key highlights include:

Business Elite & Business Class : Fully flat Safran Unity seats in a 1-2-1 layout with privacy doors, 32” 4K OLED screens, embedded Devialet headrest speakers, and a double bed in select Business Elite seats.

Premium Economy : 2-3-2 layout, 38” pitch, 19.2” wide seats, privacy wings, enhanced recline, and 15.6” screens.

Economy: 3-3-3 layout, 31” pitch, 17.2” width, adjustable headrests, and 13.3” screens.

All passengers will have access to free high-speed Wi-Fi via Viasat (with loyalty sign-up), live TV, and multiple charging ports. The interiors also feature dynamic lighting and a canopy twist design inspired by Arabic tents, enhancing comfort and cultural identity.

Riyadh Air aims to redefine the global flying experience as it prepares for its inaugural flight later in 2025.