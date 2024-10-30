Riyadh Air places firm order for 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft to boost efficiency and support Saudi Arabia’s decarbonisation goals

At the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Riyadh Air signed an agreement for 60 Airbus A321neo Family aircraft, marking a strategic move in its expansion plans.

The A321neo, known for its high fuel efficiency and noise reduction, will support Riyadh Air’s goals of sustainable operations and align with Saudi Arabia’s broader decarbonisation efforts.

The deal, attended by key officials including Riyadh Air’s CEO Tony Douglas and Airbus’ Christian Scherer, underscores Riyadh Air’s commitment to becoming a key player in the fast-growing Saudi aviation ecosystem and the global market.