Riyadh Air places firm order for 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft to boost efficiency and support Saudi Arabia’s decarbonisation goals

By
André Orban
-
0
0

At the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Riyadh Air signed an agreement for 60 Airbus A321neo Family aircraft, marking a strategic move in its expansion plans.

The A321neo, known for its high fuel efficiency and noise reduction, will support Riyadh Air’s goals of sustainable operations and align with Saudi Arabia’s broader decarbonisation efforts.

The deal, attended by key officials including Riyadh Air’s CEO Tony Douglas and Airbus’ Christian Scherer, underscores Riyadh Air’s commitment to becoming a key player in the fast-growing Saudi aviation ecosystem and the global market.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.