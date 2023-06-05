Riyadh Air of Saudi Arabia unveils the livery of its future planes

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air has unveiled its first plane as part of its launch as a new national airline.

The airline is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and aims to utilise the country’s strategic geographical location to become a global hub for international travel, trade, and tourism.

The Chairman of PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, will serve as the chairman of Riyadh Air, while Tony Douglas, an experienced professional in aviation and transportation, has been appointed as the CEO. The leadership team will include both Saudi and international experts.