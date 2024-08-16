Riyadh Air becomes Official Airline Partner of FIFA Confederation Concacaf

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new airline, has announced a multi-year partnership with Concacaf, the FIFA Confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

As the ‘Official Airline Partner,’ Riyadh Air will support various football competitions across the region, promoting the growth of the sport at all levels.

The partnership aligns Riyadh Air’s global ambitions with Concacaf’s football initiatives, connecting fans and enhancing the sport’s development. Scheduled to begin operations in 2025, Riyadh Air aims to reach over 100 destinations by 2030, further establishing Saudi Arabia as a key global travel hub.