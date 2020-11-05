Australian regional airline REX takes delivery of first Boeing 737

REX (Regional Express) Airlines has taken a huge step towards launching its domestic operations, with the delivery of its first Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

The plane touched down in Sydney this afternoon.

It’s the first of six 737s leased by Rex and will be used for training activities before the proving flight for the Civil Aviation and Safety Authority (CASA) on 5 December 20.

Rex will begin flying Melbourne-Sydney return services on 1 March next year and to Brisbane from Easter.

Rex’s Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp AM, said, “Rex has an 18-year track record of leading On-Time Performance and affordable fares in its regional services and for the first time the domestic market can look forward to a safe, reliable air service that is affordable.”

“If our services prove successful, we will inject up to 10 aircraft into the domestic market by the end of 2021. From there, we intend to develop a full domestic airline network, linking all the capital cities over time.”

The livery for Rex’s domestic airline fleet will be released by the end of the month.

Tickets for Rex’s Melbourne-Sydney return services go on sale in early December, at www.rex.com.au.

Rex is Australia’s largest independent regional airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 aircraft (pre-COVID) on some 1,500 weekly flights to 59 destinations throughout all states in Australia.

In addition to the regional airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly-owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat. Rex will move into the domestic market from March 2021, flying 737-800 NGs between Melbourne-Sydney- Brisbane.

05 November 2020