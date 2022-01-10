Red Wings Sukhoi Superjet 100-95LR overruns runway at Belgorod Airport, Russia

On 10 January, a Red Wings Sukhoi Superjet 100-95LR (registered RA-89122) operated domestic flight WZ387 between Moscow Domodedovo and Belgorod, Russia. During landing, however, the aircraft overran the runway and ended up on soft ground and snow behind the runway. 

Rescue services rushed to the aircraft but nobody got injured during the mishap. The passengers safely evacuated the aircraft and were transported to the terminal.

An official investigation has been launched.

Following images appeared on VK.com (Belgorod SPOTTERS TEAM), a surveillance camera filmed the landing:

