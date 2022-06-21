RED Air McDonnell Douglas MD-82 exits runway and catches fire upon landing Miami Airport

On 21 June, a RED Air McDonnell Douglas MD-82 (registered HI1064) operated flight L5203 between Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Miami, United States. Upon landing at Miami, however, the aircraft suffered a landing gear collapse, exited the runway and caught fire.

126 passengers and 11 crew members evacuated the aircraft using the emergency slides (*), emergency services rushed to the accident to extinguish the fire and to assist the passengers and crew members.

Three or four passengers were brought to hospital with minor injuries. In a video that appeared on social media, passengers were seen outside the aircraft holding and pulling their carry-on luggage.

RED Air is a charter airline based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

* it took a long time to deploy the emergency slide at doors 1L and 1R (front doors), in a video from Twitter, at least one minute passes by before the door is opened.

Following footage appeared on social media: