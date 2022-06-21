RED Air McDonnell Douglas MD-82 exits runway and catches fire upon landing Miami Airport

On 21 June, a RED Air McDonnell Douglas MD-82 (registered HI1064) operated flight L5203 between Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Miami, United States. Upon landing at Miami, however, the aircraft suffered a landing gear collapse, exited the runway and caught fire.

126 passengers and 11 crew members evacuated the aircraft using the emergency slides (*), emergency services rushed to the accident to extinguish the fire and to assist the passengers and crew members.

Three or four passengers were brought to hospital with minor injuries. In a video that appeared on social media, passengers were seen outside the aircraft holding and pulling their carry-on luggage.

RED Air is a charter airline based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

* it took a long time to deploy the emergency slide at doors 1L and 1R (front doors), in a video from Twitter, at least one minute passes by before the door is opened.

Following footage appeared on social media:

"Red Air" aerolínea dominicana Es tendencia porque informan que un avión de dicha aerolínea se incendió luego de aterrizar en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Miami pic.twitter.com/HCFyx0TeHX — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@estendenciavzl) June 22, 2022

BREAKING: RED Air passenger plane goes off the runway and catches fire while trying to land at Miami International Airport pic.twitter.com/7l59t0Entu — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 21, 2022

Multiple Emergency crews are currently at the scene as Red Air aircraft catches fire as its landing gear collapsed after landing at Miami International Airport All passengers been evacuated pic.twitter.com/rzLpCunmkQ — Marvin the Martian (@MarvinDMartian2) June 21, 2022

Close-up video of passengers getting off the plane | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/o3YyMU9mgx — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) June 22, 2022

Avión con 136 pasajeros a bordo aterriza de emergencia y se incendia en el aeropuerto de Miami procedente de la Rep. Dominicana

Red Air, algunos heridos levemente pero todos vivos. pic.twitter.com/hO1DzLutke — El Dominicano en USA (@AnibitaJose) June 21, 2022