Former NOK Air CEO launches new Thai airline “Really Cool Airlines”

Founding CEO of NOK Air Patee Sarasin returns to the Thai aviation sector with a second airline project: Really Cool Airlines.

“We are thrilled to introduce Really Cool Airlines and look forward to providing travellers with an exceptional flight experience. Our team of experts have worked tirelessly to create a new standard for the aviation industry, and we look forward to revealing what we have in store in the coming months,” said Sarasin.

The new airline will announce aircraft types, destinations and level of services in the coming months. The company is expected to launch operations by the end of 2023.

“Really Cool Airlines is committed to delivering a unique flight experience that will not only enhance the travel experience for passengers, but also contribute to the growth of Thailand’s resurgent travel and hospitality industries,” said Chadchart Sittipunt, governor of Bangkok. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Really Cool Airlines and we look forward to its maiden flight.“