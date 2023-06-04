Qatar Airways will not install first class on future Boeing 777X

Qatar Airways will not install first class on their new Boeing 777X. CEO Akbar Al Baker believes that the future of the airline goes with business class seats, premium economy and an economy section.

Qatar has 74 orders for the twin-engine jet.

“Why should you invest in a subclass of an aeroplane that already gives you all the amenities that first class gives you,” said Al Baker, speaking in an exclusive hour-long interview with Bloomberg in Istanbul on Saturday. “I don’t see the necessity.”

A risky move? Other airlines like Air France, Qantas or Lufthansa are still investing in the first class market. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr has said that more leisure travelers are looking for a special inflight treatment