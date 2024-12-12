Virgin Australia partners with Qatar Airways for new long-haul flights to Doha

Virgin Australia has announced the launch of direct flights to Doha from Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, starting June 2025, with Melbourne to follow later in the year. Operated on Qatar Airways’ Boeing 777 aircraft featuring Qsuite Business Class, these 28 weekly services will connect Australians to over 100 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa through Qatar Airways’ global network.

This partnership boosts international travel options, strengthens Virgin Australia’s competitive position, and contributes to Australia’s economy by generating $3 billion in tourism and export value over five years. It also enhances cargo capacity for Australian exporters, particularly in agriculture.

Supported by Queensland’s Aviation Attraction Investment Fund, the initiative is hailed as a transformative step for Australian aviation, creating jobs, driving tourism, and offering seamless global connectivity with world-class service. Special launch fares are now available on both airlines’ websites, pending regulatory approval.