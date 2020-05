Two parked Qatar Airways aircraft damaged at Doha Airport during violent storm

On 30 April, Doha Airport, Qatar faced a violent storm with gusts up to 61 knots (110 km/h). A parked Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (A7-BCT) started rolling and pushed a neighbouring Airbus A350-900 (A7-ALJ?) causing damage to both aircraft. A security camera recorded the incident.

