Qatar Airways reveals specially-branded Boeing 777 to promote controversial 2022 World Cup

Qatar Airways today unveiled a specially-branded Boeing 777 aircraft painted in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 livery, to mark two years to go until the tournament kicks off on 21 November 2022.

The Boeing 777-300ER (registered A7-BEB) will enter service on 21 November operating flights QR095 and QR096 between Doha and Zurich, the home of FIFA in Switzerland.

More aircraft in the Qatar Airways fleet will feature the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 livery and will visit several destinations in the network.

The awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar created a number of concerns and controversies regarding both Qatar’s suitability as a host country and the fairness of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) bidding process.

Criticism from a number of media outlets, sporting experts, and human rights groups highlighted problems such as Qatar’s limited football history, the high expected cost, the local climate, and Qatar’s human rights record (migrant workers, slavery allegations, deaths and the status of homosexuality as illegal in Qatar and punishable by death).

There have been numerous allegations of bribery between the Qatar bid committee and FIFA members and executives. Several FIFA members have since gone on record saying that the decision to award the tournament to Qatar was a “mistake” which includes Theo Zwanziger and ex-president Sepp Blatter.

