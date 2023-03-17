Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, announces two new important destinations from its airport

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and FTI Group, a major German tour operator, announce a new deal on day one of the Arab Aviation Summit, paving the way for twice-weekly direct flights linking Ras Al Khaimah and Germany
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and the FTI Group, one of Europe’s leading outbound tour operators, have struck a new agreement that paves the way for the launch of twice-weekly flights from Munich to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in the fourth quarter of this year.
The agreement, which was signed by Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Ralph Schiller, CEO of the FTI GROUP ranked among the headline announcements on day one of the Arab Aviation Summit, which is currently being staged at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah. It will significantly expand air connectivity between Ras Al Khaimah and Germany, one of the emirate’s top five visitor source markets for many years.
Germany ranks among the global tourism industry’s most crucial outbound source markets. It is projected to account for almost 118 million travellers annually by 2024, according to a recent report published by GlobalData.
“This agreement with the FTI Group marks a major milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism development strategy, as we look to drive inbound traffic from Germany, which counts among our fastest-growing visitor source markets,” commented Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.
“In 2022, we’ve experienced 81% growth in German visitors to Ras Al Khaimah compared to the previous year, and the addition of twice-weekly direct flights from Munich, one of the country’s most important aviation hubs, should see this number grow substantially. In fact, our robust relationships with all leading trade partners in Germany will all play a key role in reaching our target of 3 million visitors annually by 2030, while boosting tourism’s GDP contribution from 5% today to almost a third of Ras Al Khaimah’s economy in the near future.”
The FTI Group is a major player in Germany’s tourism sector, accounting for a 15% market share and US$4 billion turnover in FY2021/22. It has agreements with more than 10,000 partner travel agencies in Germany, making it an important strategic partner in support of RAKTDA’s visitor growth targets.
Ralph Schiller, CEO of FTI Group commented: “The signing of this agreement significantly strengthens our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and aligns with our business development plans by boosting outbound tourism to the Emirate. With this long-term partnership, we are contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s growth story. We look forward to the great future ahead of Ras Al Khaimah and are excited to be a part of it.”
Qatar Airways to launch daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah
The announcement of the expanded partnership with the FTI Group coincides with the signing of an agreement also announced at the Arab Aviation Summit between the tourism authority and Qatar Airways that will see the Qatari flag carrier launch direct daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, commencing 1 November.
Starting from 1 November 2023, Qatar Airways will operate daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, signifying a major boost to Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s (RAKTDA) strategy to enhance global connectivity to the Emirate.
Announced as the industry prepared to come together at the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), taking place at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre, the move will strengthen direct international travel to Ras Al Khaimah. The daily flights will offer greater choice, flexibility and opportunities for travellers looking to explore the nature Emirate, leveraging Qatar Airways’ expansive global network of over 150 destinations spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Asia Pacific, North America, and South America.
His Excellency Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is continuing to establish itself as a major aviation hub, driven by the success of an inspiring tourism strategy that is growing from strength to strength. Our latest partnership with Qatar Airways is primed to deliver significant progress against this roadmap while strengthening our operational footprint. We are excited to explore a long and fruitful relationship together.”
“Our partnership with Qatar Airways and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is an important step in driving Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth as a destination of the future,” commented Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “Unlocking joint capabilities with one of the world’s leading airlines will raise the overall competitiveness of our tourism ecosystem and meet the growing demand for travel to the Emirate. We look forward to working together to drive sustainable growth, in line with our ambition to attract 3 million visitors annually by 2030 and increase tourism’s contribution to Ras Al Khaimah’s GDP.”
Stanislav Bujnovsky, Chief Commercial Officer of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “Our partnership with Qatar Airways further cements Ras Al Khaimah as a rapidly growing aviation hub by opening a new channel to serve the thriving tourism and trade industry in the Emirate. This partnership further drives the airport’s continued development, offering easier accessibility and convenient options to passengers from key source markets.”
Both agreements reinforce RAKTDA’s strategy designed to boost inbound tourism by enhancing global air connectivity to the Emirate.
Just a short flight from Qatar Airways’ Doha hub Hamad International Airport, passengers will enjoy direct and seamless entry into Ras Al Khaimah. Recognised by Time magazine as one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022 and CNN Travel’s best destinations to visit in 2023 for its stunning, unique topography and geodiversity, the Emirate offers a myriad of authentic, diverse and inspiring experiences for every kind of traveller – perfect for those looking for adventure, nature, family fun and more.
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT/OMRK) is currently underserved: there are barely 5 flights a day, mainly operated by Air Arabia and IndiGo to Pakistan and India, in addition to a few weekly flights to Europe by SmartWings and to Russia by Air Arabia. The proximity of RKT with extremely well-served airports located in nearby Emirates (Sharjah and Dubai are less than 100 kilometres away) could explain its lack of flights, but the recent development of tourism will surely bring some life into that airport.