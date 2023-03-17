Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, announces two new important destinations from its airport

Germany ranks among the global tourism industry’s most crucial outbound source markets. It is projected to account for almost 118 million travellers annually by 2024, according to a recent report published by GlobalData.

“This agreement with the FTI Group marks a major milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism development strategy, as we look to drive inbound traffic from Germany, which counts among our fastest-growing visitor source markets,” commented Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

“In 2022, we’ve experienced 81% growth in German visitors to Ras Al Khaimah compared to the previous year, and the addition of twice-weekly direct flights from Munich, one of the country’s most important aviation hubs, should see this number grow substantially. In fact, our robust relationships with all leading trade partners in Germany will all play a key role in reaching our target of 3 million visitors annually by 2030, while boosting tourism’s GDP contribution from 5% today to almost a third of Ras Al Khaimah’s economy in the near future.”

The FTI Group is a major player in Germany’s tourism sector, accounting for a 15% market share and US$4 billion turnover in FY2021/22. It has agreements with more than 10,000 partner travel agencies in Germany, making it an important strategic partner in support of RAKTDA’s visitor growth targets.

Ralph Schiller, CEO of FTI Group commented: “The signing of this agreement significantly strengthens our partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and aligns with our business development plans by boosting outbound tourism to the Emirate. With this long-term partnership, we are contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s growth story. We look forward to the great future ahead of Ras Al Khaimah and are excited to be a part of it.”

Qatar Airways to launch daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah

The announcement of the expanded partnership with the FTI Group coincides with the signing of an agreement also announced at the Arab Aviation Summit between the tourism authority and Qatar Airways that will see the Qatari flag carrier launch direct daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, commencing 1 November.

Starting from 1 November 2023, Qatar Airways will operate daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, signifying a major boost to Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s (RAKTDA) strategy to enhance global connectivity to the Emirate.