Qatar Executive takes delivery of three Gulfstream G650ERs

Qatar Executive is excited to announce it has taken delivery of a further three Gulfstream G650ER aircraft, reaffirming its position as the largest owner-operator of the ultramodern jet, with a total of 11 in its fleet. All three aircraft will operate on strategic ultra-long-haul routes to Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Qatar Executive is also scheduled to take delivery of its twelfth Gulfstream G650ER before the end of 2021. The aircraft is one of the most coveted jets among the global travelling elite due to its remarkable range capabilities, industry-leading cabin technology, fuel efficiency and unparalleled passenger comfort. The state-of-the-art aircraft can fly at a faster speed for longer distances than any other jet of its kind, with its incredible 7,500 nautical mile range.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we continue to invest in our fleet, operating the youngest, most fuel-efficient and technologically-advanced aircraft in the skies.

“We are excited to have taken delivery of three brand-new Gulfstream G650ERs and look forward to receiving our twelfth of the aircraft type in a couple of weeks, allowing us to meet growing demand, especially during the New Year period. This strategic investment in sustainable twin-engine jets has enabled us to continue flying during these challenging times. As global travel recovers, our customers can rely on us to fly greener and smarter.”

Qatar Executive’s G650ER aircraft can operate non-stop from Doha to New York in approximately 13 hours and from Doha to Seoul in just over eight hours. Flying faster and further than any business jet, the G650ER is ideally suited for those whose travel needs include flights halfway around the globe. Gulfstream’s innovative, clean-wing designs deliver a combination of record-breaking speed and range, exceptional comfort and better aerodynamic efficiency for a smaller carbon footprint.

Last month, Qatar Executive took an aircraft delivery flight, using drop-in certified Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), establishing another milestone for Qatar Airways Group and reaffirming its leadership to fly one of the most advanced fleets in the sky. As the global launch customer, Qatar Executive is excited for its planned deliveries of the brand-new Gulfstream G700 aircraft, which are capable of operating using 100 per cent SAF.

In August 2021, the private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group showcased the world’s first Gulfstream G700 in Doha, Qatar. Equipped with the all-new Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and an advanced high-speed wing design, the G700 is able to fly at record-breaking speed and range with outstanding environmental efficiency, promoting sustainable business aviation. The G700 will be the latest addition to Qatar Executive’s state-of-the-art fleet of long-range and ultra-long-range aircraft. The executive charter service provider has ordered 10 of the world’s largest business jets and will take delivery of the very first aircraft off the Gulfstream assembly line in Georgia, U.S., in 2022.

In addition to the Gulfstream G650ERs, Qatar Executive’s fleet includes three Bombardier Global 5000s, one Bombardier Global XRS, one Airbus A319ACJ and another Airbus A319 Air Ambulance aircraft, making the current fleet 17 strong.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the average monthly block hours reserved in Qatar Executive grew by 76 per cent year-over-year and the booking enquiries increased by more than a 100 per cent. This sharp growth came as a result of the new strategies implemented by Qatar Executive, which includes offering tailored flight hour packages to suit customer requirements.

Qatar Executive remained agile, innovative and resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on its fundamental mission of taking people home safely and swiftly. Despite COVID-19 having a negative impact on the aviation industry and the business witnessing a global decline of approximately 48 per cent in block hours and flights in the ultra-long-range market, Qatar Executive stepped up to the challenge and used the pandemic as an opportunity to introduce operational and commercial changes that would minimise the business impact, while maintaining the same levels of luxury to which its customers are accustomed.