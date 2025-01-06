Qatar Executive expands luxury fleet with two additional Gulfstream G700s

Qatar Executive (QE), the private jet charter arm of Qatar Airways, has added two Gulfstream G700 aircraft to its fleet, increasing its total to 24. This brings QE’s G700 count to six, with four more scheduled for delivery by early 2026.

QE also operates 15 Gulfstream G650ER jets, solidifying its reputation as a leader in luxury long-range and private aviation. The G700s feature spacious cabins, advanced technology, and enhanced fuel efficiency, offering unparalleled comfort and performance.

Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer emphasised QE’s commitment to redefining private aviation and exceeding customer expectations.