Launch customer Qatar Executive showcases the world’s first Gulfstream G700 in Doha in advance of delivery in 2022

The G700 is equipped with the Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engine, able to operate on sustainable aviation fuel

The G700 is an industry benchmark for sustainability and innovation, allowing the airline to operate one of the cleanest and quietest business jets

Qatar Executive (QE) welcomed the arrival of the world’s first Gulfstream G700 jet aircraft to the State of Qatar, as part of a special demonstration by the manufacturer honouring QE as the launch customer.

Equipped with the all-new Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and an advanced high-speed wing design, the G700 is able to fly at record-breaking speed and range with outstanding environmental efficiency, promoting sustainable business aviation. The G700 will be the latest addition to Qatar Executive’s state-of-the-art fleet of long-range and ultra-long-range aircraft. The executive charter service provider has ordered 10 of the world’s largest business jets and will take delivery of the very first aircraft of the Gulfstream assembly line in Georgia, U.S. in 2022. The aircraft has been tailor-made exclusively with superior-quality cabins to meet Qatar Executive’s exacting standards.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “We take great pride in the expansion of Qatar Executive throughout the ongoing pandemic. The arrival of the Gulfstream G700 in Doha emphasises our position as one of the leading business jet aircraft service providers in the Middle East and around the world. As the global launch customer for this technologically advanced jet, we look forward to welcoming the G700 into Qatar Executive’s fleet in 2022 and continuing to set new standards in air travel for years to come.

“As a launch customer, we are also proud to reaffirm our commitment to addressing climate change and other environmental impacts through the addition of the technologically advanced G700 to our fleet.

“Qatar Executive grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the average monthly block hours reserved grew by 76 per cent year-over-year and the booking enquires increased by more than 100 per cent. The sharp growth came as a result of the new strategies implemented by Qatar Executive and dynamic positioning of the services in the right marketplace, in addition to understanding their customer requirements and offering tailored flight hour packages.

“Today, we celebrate our strong ties with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and look forward to forging an even closer relationship as we continue receiving new jets from them in the near future.”

“We are grateful for Qatar Executive’s continued confidence in Gulfstream,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “With their partnership, we are introducing the tremendous performance capabilities and cabin comfort of the G700 to their customers, and we look forward to their first G700 deliveries.”

The new state-of-the-art aircraft is designed for ultra-long-haul flights and can operate non-stop from Doha to New York, in about 12 hours and from Doha to Seoul in just over eight hours.

Gulfstream introduced the G700 in 2019 as the industry’s new flagship aircraft. It boasts business aviation’s most spacious cabin and can fly farther, and faster than any other competitor in the business-jet industry. Powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, the G700 can fly 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometres at Mach 0.85 or 6,400 nm/11,853 km at Mach 0.90. It features the award-winning Symmetry Flight Deck with active control sidesticks and the most extensive use of touchscreen technology in the industry.

The aircraft delivers the most spacious, innovative and flexible cabin in the industry, offering an extra-large galley with a lounge or crew compartment, up to five living areas and a spacious, unparalleled grand suite with an en suite washroom. The jet also features an all-new, Gulfstream-developed revolutionary lighting system that mimics circadian rhythms. Along with 20 panoramic windows and the Gulfstream cabin environment of 100 per cent fresh air, low cabin altitude and whisper-quiet sound levels, the G700 promotes in-flight health and well-being and greatly reduces the physical impact of travelling halfway around the world non-stop.

Qatar Executive is the world’s largest owner-operator of the Gulfstream G650ER and currently operates seven of the aircraft type with eight more to be delivered within the next 10 months in addition to the planned deliveries of the G700 fleet. Qatar Executive also operates three Bombardier Global 5000s, one Bombardier Global XRS and one Airbus A319CJ making the current fleet 12 strong.