Qatar Airways wins world’s best business class in 2023



Qatar Airways Scoops World’s Best Business Class, Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class Lounge and World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker and Chief Operating Officer of HIA, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer received the awards

Qatar Airways won the World’s Best Business Class award at the esteemed 2023 World Airline Awards event held at the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace on 20 June at the Paris Air Show. Global customers, for the tenth time, have ranked Qatar Airways as the World’s Best Business Class. The awards were received by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker and Chief Operating Officer of HIA, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer.

Qatar Airways winning the award for its Al Mourjan Lounge at Hamad International Airport, signals its dominance in the World’s Best Business Class Lounge category. The Al Mourjan lounge additionally received the premier accolade for the World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining. Qatar Airways was honoured with the title of Best Airline in the Middle East for the eleventh time in the history of the awards.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said:

“Qatar Airways is delighted to win the World’s Best Business Class award at this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards. This is testimony to the collective endeavour in the airline that enables us to deliver an unsurpassed customer experience. Three further awards for Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class Lounge and World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining illustrate Qatar Airways’ leadership in the sector, as well as, its high degree of innovation and commitment.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said:

“Qatar Airways is a very firm favourite amongst customers and winning these top awards in 2023 demonstrates that their Business Class, both onboard flights and in the airports, stands out well above their competitors. Qatar Airways gained a very close second place finish in the overall global rating, ensuring that Qatar Airways again scooped the award as the Best Airline in the Middle East for 2023 for an eleventh time.”

About The World Airline Awards

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.

All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results.

The online customer survey operated from September 2022 to May 2023, together with invitations sent to previous year respondents in the survey database. The customer survey was provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022/2023 survey with 20.23 million eligible entries counted in the results. Survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. More than 325 airlines are featured in the final Award results.