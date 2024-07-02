Qatar Airways welcomes fifth destination in Germany with launch of Hamburg flights

Qatar Airways has officially commenced daily non-stop flights to Hamburg Airport (HAM) from Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, which has been named the Best Airport and Best Airport Retail in the World by Skytrax this year.

Hamburg is now Qatar Airways’ fifth German destination, joining Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich, to address the increasing demand in this market. The airline, recognized as the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2024, experienced a 62% growth in outbound passengers from Germany in 2023 compared to the previous year.

This new route enhances Qatar Airways’ network, which includes over 170 global destinations, facilitating seamless travel for passengers from northern Germany to Doha and beyond. It also increases Hamburg’s accessibility to international travelers.

The flights are anticipated to support economic and trade relations between northern Germany, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, potentially boosting Hamburg’s cargo sector by up to 11% compared to the previous year.

The inaugural flight was greeted by Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg; Mr. Ali Al-Boainian, Charge de Affair of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Berlin; Mr. Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer Qatar Airways; Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO Visit Qatar; H.E. Lothar Freischlader, German Ambassador to the State of Qatar; Christian Kunsch, Hamburg Airport CEO; and Dr. Malte Heyne, CEO of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce. Hamburg Airport, the oldest commercial airport globally, is a pivotal hub for international trade and business travel.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, stated: “Qatar Airways extends a warm welcome to Hamburg as our latest destination and fifth gateway in Germany, a crucial market for us. This new route will further strengthen economic and trade ties between Qatar and Germany. Our hub in Doha is strategically located to facilitate exports between the East and West, and we are excited to witness the growth of this route from the World’s Best Airport and with the World’s Best Airline.”

First Mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, remarked: “Hamburg, with its historic global trade relations, relies on robust flight connections via Hamburg Airport Helmut Schmidt for its economy, science, and culture. Qatar Airways, a leading modern airline, now includes Hamburg in its extensive network with daily flights to Doha. I extend my gratitude to all involved in this collaboration and wish success for the new flight connections.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, added: “Our new route between Doha and Hamburg reflects our commitment to offering passengers access to the award-winning Qatar Airways service via Hamad International Airport. We are proud to provide northern German travelers with modern and comfortable aircraft to travel to their preferred destinations, whether for business or leisure.”

Visit Qatar CEO, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, noted: “This milestone enhances Qatar’s global connectivity and reinforces our commitment to becoming a premier tourist destination. Welcoming German visitors promotes cultural exchange and enriches our tourism landscape.”

Hamburg Airport CEO, Christian Kunsch, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Qatar Airways to Hamburg Airport, significantly enhancing our international connectivity. The new Hamburg-Doha route offers greater travel flexibility and strengthens Hamburg’s position as a business and travel hub.”

CEO of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Malte Heyne, concluded: “As Germany’s key foreign trade center, Hamburg’s international accessibility is vital. The direct connection to Qatar Airways’ Doha hub boosts Hamburg’s global trade links, attracting investors, tourists, and international events.”

Hamad International Airport in Doha serves as an optimal connecting point for long-distance travel from Germany, linking to popular destinations like the Maldives, Singapore, the Philippines, Bangkok, and Cape Town, as well as unique locations like Goa, Kilimanjaro, and Chengdu. Flight times are carefully coordinated to ensure seamless connections.

Flight Schedule to Hamburg:

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (all local time):

Doha (DOH) to Hamburg (HAM) – QR89 Departure 08:35, Arrival 14:10

Hamburg (HAM) to Doha (DOH) – QR90 Departure 15:40, Arrival 22:40

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (all local time):

Doha (DOH) to Hamburg (HAM) – QR91 Departure 02:15, Arrival 07:50

Hamburg (HAM) to Doha (DOH) – QR92 Departure 09:20, Arrival 16:20