Qatar Airways unveils revolutionary Qsuite Next Gen at Farnborough Airshow 2024

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, has introduced the highly anticipated ‘Qsuite Next Gen’ at the Farnborough International Airshow. This next generation of the Qsuite elevates the standards of business class, showcasing innovative features and luxury.

Key Highlights

Introduction of Qsuite Next Gen : The new Qsuite Next Gen includes fully customisable Quad Suites, Companion Suites in window aisles, and 4K OLED manoeuvrable in-flight entertainment (IFE) screens. Enhanced features focus on increasing space and privacy.

Qatar Airways Exhibition at Farnborough

Aircraft Showcase : Qatar Airways is also presenting its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G700. The Dreamliner features the Adient Ascent Business Class Suite with sliding privacy doors and wireless mobile device charging. The Gulfstream G700 boasts a spacious cabin with four living areas, including a private rear stateroom with a fixed bed.

Statements from Qatar Airways

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer : “We are excited to have finally revealed the long-awaited Qsuite Next Gen. Qatar Airways has once again raised the bar for its award-winning product, the Qsuite.“

: “We are excited to have finally revealed the long-awaited Qsuite Next Gen. Qatar Airways has once again raised the bar for its award-winning product, the Qsuite.“ Exhibition Stand: Visitors can experience the latest from Qatar Airways at Chalet C114 – 115 and the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge in Hall 1 from July 22-26, 2024.

Qsuite Next Gen is set to redefine luxury and innovation in business-class travel, continuing Qatar Airways’ tradition of delivering unparalleled excellence.