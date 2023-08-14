Qatar Airways unveils Formula 1 livery ahead of Qatar Grand Prix 2023

Qatar Airways, the Official Global Airline Partner of Formula 1®, has revealed a new Formula 1® livery on a specially branded Boeing 777 aircraft ahead of the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023, scheduled for October 6-8 at Lusail International Circuit.

The airline’s leisure arm, Qatar Airways Holidays, offers the Ultimate F1® Fan Package, providing a seamless motorsport experience with travel packages including flights, hotel accommodation, various passes, and race tickets for F1® events.

Qatar Airways Group CEO and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Mr Akbar Al Baker, emphasised the airline’s role in delivering hospitality and uniting the world through sports. The partnership with Lusail International Circuit aims to create an unforgettable experience for global Formula 1® fans.

Passengers on select Qatar Airways flights can enjoy Formula 1®-inspired menus from September 20 to October 10. The Ultimate F1® Fan Package offers unique opportunities like Pit Lane walks, track tours, and interactions with F1® drivers, along with complimentary access to the Geneva International Motor Show taking place in Qatar for the first time from October 5-14.

Qatar Airways supports various sports globally and holds partnerships with numerous sporting organizations and events.