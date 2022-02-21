Qatar Airways unveils a unique retro livery aircraft to celebrate 25 years of operation

The airline showcases a nostalgic reminder of its iconic early aircraft livery on Flight QR 0041 from Doha to Paris by Boeing 777 to mark its milestone anniversary

Qatar Airways welcomed a nostalgic flashback to its early days of operation with the delivery of a Boeing 777-300 aircraft registered A7-BAC painted in the airline’s retro livery design as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The aircraft made its retro livery debut operating as Flight QR41 from Hamad International Airport (HIA), Doha, to Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, and will become a familiar sight on a variety of other Qatar Airways routes over the coming 12 months, celebrating 25 years of excellence for the airline during its milestone year.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “We are tremendously excited to celebrate our 25th anniversary by introducing this unique aircraft to our fleet. We hope this retro design will bring many memories of travel to our passengers, especially those who experienced travelling with us in our early years. This livery marks the milestone of how far we have come as the national carrier, evolving into a six-time World’s Best Airline winner.

“As we look forward, this is a year of endless possibilities for the entire Qatar Airways Group family, with several important landmark events and celebrations planned across this period. Not least of which is the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ where the eyes of the world will be turned in our direction.

“We will continue to shine and share our success with those who are at the heart of everything we do – our millions of loyal passengers around the globe.”

As the world’s fastest-growing global airline, with one of the youngest, most technologically-advanced fleet of aircraft in the skies to date, Qatar Airways has undergone a dramatic transformation since its creation as a small regional carrier serving a small number of destinations in 1997, into one of the world’s leading global airlines.

The national carrier for the State of Qatar, part of the Qatar Airways Group, now stands at the forefront of the commercial aviation industry, connecting Doha to more than 140 destinations across six continents via the ‘World’s Best Airport’, its home and hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA).