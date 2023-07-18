Qatar Airways touches down its inaugural flight to Toulouse, France

Qatar Airways has launched a new direct service from Doha, Qatar, to Toulouse, France, expanding its network in France. This inaugural flight follows the airline’s recent additions of Nice and Lyon as destinations in France.

Passengers on the first flight were treated to French delicacies and music. The service is operated by an Airbus A330-200 with both Business and Economy Class seats.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr Akbar Al Baker, and the Chairman of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, Mr Philippe Crébassa, held a press conference to announce the expansion and discuss future collaborations between the two cities. The new route is expected to strengthen trade, tourism, and commercial links between Qatar and France.Mr C rébassa highlighted the benefits of the Doha hub for connecting passengers from Toulouse to destinations in Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Toulouse is known for its rich history, music, art, and distinct architecture, making it an attractive destination for travellers.