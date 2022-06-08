Qatar Airways touches down on the Greek island of Santorini

The airline will fly three times a week to the famous Greek island

Passengers can now connect to the iconic destination from more than 150 locations via Hamad International Airport, Doha

As the holiday season gets underway, Qatar Airways is making it easier for customers to enjoy the Greek Isles with the launch of its new service to Santorini (JTR), and the resumption of flights to Mykonos (JMK).

The first flight from Doha to Santorini on Tuesday 07 June, was operated by an A320 aircraft featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class and was welcomed by Senior Executives from Fraport Greece as the aircraft landed at Santorini International Airport for the first time.

The airline marked the occasion by creating a bespoke in-flight food menu, designed to embrace traditional Greek cuisine, with specially decorated cutlery bands for all passengers, and an illustrated menu card for Business Class customers. Passengers were also gifted celebratory cupcakes to mark the occasion.

The inaugural flight from Doha was operated by Qatari Captain Abdulaziz Al Kaabi and Greek Captain Andrew Evlambides, in honour of the first flight to Santorini. The island destination joins Athens and Mykonos to become the third Greek gateway to be served by the national carrier of the State of Qatar.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “The Greek Isles are a leading tourist destination and an important market for Qatar Airways. There is high interest from across our network for flights to Santorini, specifically in the leisure segment. We are committed to offering our passengers as many seamless one-stop connection choices as possible. I am sure visitors from the Middle East, Asia, Australia and the Americas will be pleased to have Santorini served by our airline.”

Mr Alexander Zinell, CEO Fraport Greece said: “We feel honoured that Qatar Airways’ has included Santorini in its network and expanding its presence at the Fraport Greece operated airports. Greece offers to the world some truly iconic holiday destinations and Qatar Airways now makes Santorini accessible from numerous new markets via its Doha hub. The 5-star Qatar Airways product is a perfect match to outstanding Santorini. The travel experience has been further upgraded as our brand-new Santorini Airport Terminal is now completed. We will continue to work with Qatar Airways and partners offering highly efficient airport operations and passenger experience worthy of the Santorini brand name.”

Seasonal flights to Mykonos resumed on 03 June, with four weekly flights, and flights to Athens have increased to a double daily service, offering greater choice for business and leisure passengers alike.

With the three weekly flights to Santorini, passengers can now enjoy seamless connectivity to over 150 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network via the best airport in the world, Hamad International Airport, connecting with popular destinations across the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Enhanced connectivity means customers can leave Australia on Friday night and arrive in Santorini by Saturday afternoon.

Santorini, famous for its distinctive blue and white architecture and known as Thira, is one of the jewels of the Aegean Sea and it’s popular with visitors looking for wonderful cuisine and hospitality set against the backdrop of some of the most famous views in the world.

Qatar Airways continues to apply its flexible booking policy that offers unlimited changes to travel dates and destinations, and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued for travel completed by 30 September 2022.

Passengers flying to and from Santorini will also benefit from Qatar Airways’ generous baggage allowances which provide for up to 35kg in Economy class and 40kg with an additional two pieces of hand luggage in Business Class.