Qatar Airways touches down in Odessa, Ukraine

Airline starts three flights a week to the Ukrainian port city

New service offers seamless connectivity via Doha to many destinations in Africa, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East

Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight from Doha to Odessa, Ukraine, landed at Odesa International Airport on Thursday 9 December 2021, marking the launch of the airline’s second gateway to Ukraine.

Operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, flight QR309 carrying Qatar Airways Regional Manager, Mr Christian Deresjo, was welcomed with an opening ceremony attended by the Head of Odessa’s Regional State Administration, Mr Serhii Hrynevetsky; the City Mayor of Odessa, Mr Hennadii Trukhanov; the Head of the Odessa’s Regional Council, Mr Hryhoriy Didenko, and Odessa City Council Director of Culture and Tourism, Ms Tetiana Markova, as well as the Director-General of Odessa International Airport, Mr Volodymyr Semenchenko.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “The start of service to Odessa marks the growing relationship between the State of Qatar and Ukraine. Odessa is popular for both business and leisure, and in particular, we expect the route to serve seafarers and offshore workers around the world, who will be able to enjoy our industry-first, dedicated ‘Mariner Lounge’ at the airline’s home airport Hamad International Airport (HIA).

“This important new gateway will provide enhanced connectivity to both business and leisure travellers, and will help connect passengers from Odessa to our extensive global network of more than 140 destinations worldwide.”

Director-General of Odessa International Airport Volodymyr Semenchenko said: “2021 has been an exciting year for Odessa International Airport ending with more exciting news; the start of a cooperation with Qatar Airways. The new Doha-Odessa route opens up new horizons worldwide for our passengers.

We are happy to welcome Qatar Airways to Odessa and are confident that it will be a long term and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

The new direct services to Odessa will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class. As well as enjoying the award-winning in-flight service on board, passengers travelling to Odesa will also have access to Oryx One, Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system, offering the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more.